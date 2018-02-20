Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Dewsbury men will be sentenced on Friday for the manslaughter of 32-year-old Jonathan Binns after a jury this afternoon (Tues) found them guilty at the end of a trial lasting over a month.

The father-of-one died from his injuries after being hit by a Ford Fiesta in the car park of the Scarborough pub in Thornhill, Dewsbury , a year ago.

Fiesta driver Jaelan Herlt, 20, who was alleged by the prosecution to have deliberately run over Mr Binns, and his front seat passenger Khaleem Harris, also 20, were both cleared of a murder charge by a jury at Bradford Crown Court .

At the start of the trial, which involved eight other defendants aged between 17 and 21, it was said that Mr Binns had come out of the pub as a fight involving a group of men came to an end, but he posed no meaningful threat.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, was also found guilty of violent disorder and Harris, of North Road, pleaded guilty to that charge part-way through the trial.

Harris was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon.

His younger brother Kamrren, now 18, of The Town, was found guilty by the jury of charges of grievous bodily harm in relation to an attack on another man, violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Of the remaining seven defendants Ashley Longstaff, 20, of Lees Hall Road, and Thomas Chapman, 19, of Edge View, were both found not guilty of violent disorder by the jury.

Kallum Harris, 20, of Ashfield, Reece Hinchliffe, 19, of Doubting Road, Jonathan Newby, 21, of Lees Hall Road, 19-year-old Ryan Scaife, of Partridge Crescent, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified, were all found guilty of the violent disorder charge.

Newby was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

The eight defendants, who are all now in custody, will be brought back to the Crown Court on Friday when the Honourable Mr Justice Goss will pass sentence on them.