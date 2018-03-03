Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

two men were injured in a suspected knife attack at a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the men were hurt in an incident at Chapo’s nightclub on Bradford Road, Batley, at about 2.50am.

It occurred after a dispute took place involving three men inside the premises.

Both men received non-life threatening injuries from what police described as a “bladed weapon.” Both received hospital treatment.

A 26-year-old man received wounds to his legs and the other man was treated in hospital for an injury to his back.

Police have arrested another 26-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is in police custody.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place and we are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw the incident inside the club or the victims or suspect outside in the immediate aftermath.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180102578.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”