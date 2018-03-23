The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two mums have been prosecuted after allowing their children to skip classes without permission.

Carly Jaffier, 31, of Bradley Road in Bradley, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She admitted failing to ensure that her teenage daughter attended school regularly.

Another mum, Michelle Donaldson, 48, of Southfield Road in Almondbury, was also prosecuted for the offence in her absence when she failed to turn up for the hearing.

Jaffier allowed her 14-year-old daughter to miss classes at her high school between September last year and January this year.

David Kaggwa, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said that she was written to in November and invited to attend a meeting at the school but failed to do so.

When the absence of her daughter failed to improve she was written to again in December and warned that legal proceedings could be started against her.

Mr Kaggwa told magistrates that the pupil’s attendance dropped to 70% while the national average is around 90% to 95%.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that there was a period of seven days when Jaffier took her daughter on holiday but didn’t request permission as the school informed her that it would be refused anyway.

When her child subsequently took sick days from school these were classified as unauthorised absences rather than illness because she didn’t supply medical evidence, he said.

Mr Sisson-Pell described Jaffier as “very caring and hard-working” who didn’t realise how strict the law was regarding school absences.

Magistrates handed her a 12-month conditional discharge but told her that she still has to pay £40 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Donaldson, who did not attend court, was convicted in her absence after her child missed classes over a five month period between September last year and February this year.

She will still have to attend court next month so that the council can apply for a parenting order against her.

Mr Kaggwa told magistrates that Donaldson was sent several letters about her child’s attendance but did not respond to them.

By November her attendance had dropped to just 53% and Donaldson failed to attend scheduled meetings about this.

On December 20 when there had still been no response by Donaldson the council decided to commence legal proceedings against her.

Mr Kaggwa told magistrates: “We want to ensure that the child gets the education she deserves and to stop this pattern of poor attendance.”

Magistrates found the case against Donaldson proved in her absence.

Mr Kaggwa asked them to adjourn the matter as the council is seeking a parenting order which is designed to help and support parents in getting their children to school.

Magistrates adjourned the case until April 4 when Donaldson will have to attend for sentencing.