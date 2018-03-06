Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people needed treatment for smoke inhalation and two had to be taken to hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke following a fire at a commercial premises in Brighouse .

Seven fire crews were called on Tuesday morning to tackle the blaze at Northern Commercials Iveco truck dealership in Armytage Road which broke out at 10.07am.

Six fire appliances including two engines from Rastrick and an aerial platform ladder were sent to tackle the fire which was quickly brought under control.

Rastrick watch commander Sam Moxon said: “As a result of our actions we managed to save the majority of the building. Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two people were taken to hospital.”

The Hazardous Area Response Team of paramedics helped firefighters treat those who affected. Mr Moxon added: “Large volumes of smoke and flames issued from the workshop building but our quick action prevented it from escalating.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

“The fire affected the roof of the building and caused extensive damage to it including its structure as well as minor damage to other vehicles. We left at 1.15pm.”

Firefighters used two hose reels to contain the fire to the lorry which was being repaired inside the building. The vehicle was gutted.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.