Two people died in a tragedy at a railway station on Tuesday night.

The pair – the genders of whom have not been disclosed – died after being hit by a train at Doncaster Railway Station at around 8pm.

Reports suggest that both were seen hugging one another before falling onto the tracks and into the path of an oncoming train.

Trains were delayed for around 90 minutes while emergency services were at the scene.

The heartbreaking news of their deaths was announced on Twitter by Virgin Trains.

A spokesperson for the rail company said: “My heart is broken for all involved in this tragic incident. Services are returning to normal but so much pain will remain.

“If you have been affected by the events, please talk to the Samaritans on 116 123.”

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Doncaster Railway Station to reports of two people being struck by a train.

“The call came in to police at 8.19pm and officers attended alongside paramedics. Sadly two people were pronounced dead at the scene.”