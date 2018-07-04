Two crashes shut busy roads in our area.

A smash on Huddersfield ring road at Chapel Hill closed part of Castlegate.

It happened at 11.20am today (Wed) and involved an Audi S5 and a Hyundai i30. A man and a woman suffered minor injuries.

The accident at Castlegate on Wednesday morning

Earlier in the day a crash at the junction of New Hey Road in Rastrick and Clough Lane caused long tailbacks back up to Ainley Top .

A red BMW and a grey VW Scirocco were involved in the accident at the Sun Inn crossroads at 7.35am.

Red BMW involved in an accident on New Hey Road at Rastrick traffic lights

People were checked over by paramedics at the scene but no-one needed hospital treatment.

The BMW was left badly damaged at the crossroads which closed the road while the cars were removed on low loaders.