Two crashes shut busy roads in our area.

A smash on Huddersfield ring road at Chapel Hill closed part of Castlegate.

It happened at 11.20am today (Wed) and involved an Audi S5 and a Hyundai i30. A man and a woman suffered minor injuries.

Earlier in the day a crash at the junction of New Hey Road in Rastrick and Clough Lane caused long tailbacks back up to Ainley Top .

A red BMW and a grey VW Scirocco were involved in the accident at the Sun Inn crossroads at 7.35am.

People were checked over by paramedics at the scene but no-one needed hospital treatment.

The BMW was left badly damaged at the crossroads which closed the road while the cars were removed on low loaders.