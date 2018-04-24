Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paedophiles who look at indecent images of children online have been warned by police: “We’ll find you.”

West Yorkshire Police revealed among those arrested last year for seeking out indecent images of children under 18 were two solicitors, four company directors and four people working in the computer industry. All believed they wouldn’t get caught.

The force is, for the first time, reaching out to people who look at indecent images of children online.

A new campaign is aimed at those who view such images, but think they’ll get away with it.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “While people may not be surprised that it is predominantly men that are arrested for this kind of offence, they may be surprised by the wide range of individuals that we are taking to the cells.

“We see men of all ages and backgrounds, many on the face of it family men or respectable professionals. Most of the people we arrest for downloading and sharing indecent images of children haven’t come to police attention before and are not what people may think of as a criminal.

“We know some offenders think that it is a victimless crime as they are not physically abusing the child but this is simply not the case. Victims tell us that each time an image or video of them is downloaded or shared it is like being abused all over again.

“It cannot be clearer, if you are convicted of viewing or distributing indecent images of children you will be required to sign the sex offenders’ register because you are a sex offender.”

During 2017, West Yorkshire Police arrested 149 adults on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children and the force has a dedicated Abusive Images Team investigating people.

They warn that as well as being a registered sex offender, being caught could lead to breakdowns in relationships and families; loss of employment; social stigma and losing friends and isolation from communities.

West Yorkshire Police is encouraging anyone with concerns about their online habits to seek help now via the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and the NSPCC.

The number of West Yorkshire people accessing support via the Lucy Faithfull Foundation has risen 38% in 2017 compared to 2016.

A web chat is taking place from 6pm-7pm next Wednesday (May 2) with Det Supt Darren Minton, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Central Governance Unit; and Det Insp Marc Bowes, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit. They will be on hand to answer questions and give advice to anyone affected by this issue. People can register anonymously in a bid to seek help. Visit: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/indecent-images-children-campaign-webchat