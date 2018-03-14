The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vehicles collided on a bridge over the M62 tonight (Wed).

Police officers, an ambulance crew and at least eight firefighters turned out to the accident which occurred at 6.23pm on New Hey Road, around 100 yards from the Lower Royal George public house.

The accident meant traffic was diverted through Scapegoat Hill and through Outlane with a police car and officers with flashing lights positioned up from The Commercial pub preventing vehicles driving ahead towards Saddleworth.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Graham Hawcraft said: “Fortunately it was not that serious.

“The incident occurred at 6.23pm when two vehicles were involved in an accident on New Hey Road.

“The people involved suffered minor injuries.”