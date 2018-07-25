Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two long-standing employees are retiring from a Huddersfield engineering firm after a combined 80 years of service.

David Pogson and Charlie Hartley, both 65, are bidding farewell to workmates at Highfield Gear Industries, based at Nile Street, off St Thomas’ Road, Longroyd Bridge – the firm they both joined a year apart as apprentices.

They were congratulated by the company’s managing director Jack Walker.

David, who lives at Meltham, joined in 1969 as a machinist and worked for most of his 30 years at the firm as a manual lathe turner.

He had three separate spells with the company – also working for six months at David Brown Tractors at Meltham and later for seven years at David Brown Gears in Lockwood before returning to Highfield Gears for the last time 18 years ago.

Charlie, who lives at Lepton, joined Highfield Gears in 1968 and has notched up 50 years’ service. He joined the firm at the age of 15 and worked in the parts store for six months before starting his training as a gearbox fitter.

David said he planned to spend more time birdwatching – a hobby which has already taken him to countries, including Gambia, India, Israel, the USA and several countries in Europe.

Charlie said he and his wife Karen are keen Huddersfield Town fans and are eagerly looking forward to the coming season.