A 29-year-old man will be sentenced tomorrow after a jury found him guilty this afternoon of murdering Bradford father Tyron Charles and dumping his body on boggy moorland.

James Sutcliffe, who had denied fatally shooting the 29-year-old in a shipping container on a smallholding in Denholme, will be sentenced alongside his own parents Kevin, 60 and Janet, 62, after all three of them were convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following Mr Charles' death last September.

The jury heard at the start of the trial earlier this month how Mr Charles was missing for about five weeks, but his body was eventually found dumped in a builder's bag near Oxenhope after police secretly recorded prison visit conversations between Sutcliffe and his parents.

Sutcliffe claimed during his trial that another man had accidentally shot Mr Charles during an incident at the smallholding and he had dumped his body because he was in fear, but after almost eight-and-a-half hours of deliberation the jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of the murder charge.

During the three-week trial the jury heard recordings of the conversations between Sutcliffe and his parents at HMP Hull in which they discussed moving the body of Mr Charles and burning it.

Sutcliffe and his parents, who all lived at Hill Crest Road, Denholme, will be brought before the Honourable Mr Justice Lavender tomorrow morning to be sentenced.