The body of missing Tyron Charles was found dumped in a builder’s bag on moorland after police secretly recorded prison visits between his alleged killer and his parents.

James Sutcliffe has denied murdering the 29-year-old who was reported missing by his family last September and today his barrister told a jury at Bradford Crown Court that the wrong man was in the dock.

Barrister Richard Wright QC said the defence case was that a principal prosecution witness had been responsible for killing Mr Charles when a weapon was discharged during a struggle and he was shot by accident.

Mr Wright said there was no doubt that his client hid the body, told a lot of lies and misled the police, but he claimed that Sutcliffe, from Denholme, had been forced to dispose of the body and to play along with the story that Mr Charles had gone missing.

Sutcliffe, also 29, has gone on trial accused of murdering Mr Charles and conspiring with his parents Kevin, 60, and Janet, 62, to pervert the course of justice after the killing.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charge which arises out of secretly recorded conversations during visits by Sutcliffe’s parents to see him on remand at HMP Hull.

The prosecution has alleged that Mr Charles, from Bradford, was shot by Sutcliffe during an incident at a smallholding near to the Sutcliffe’s family home in Hill Crest Road, Denholme.

After he was reported missing by his family police found Mr Charles’ blood in a shipping container on the land, but by then Sutcliffe had dumped his body behind a wall on a marshy area of Oxenhope Moor.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC alleged that Sutcliffe and Mr Charles had been left together at the smallholding when the killing took place and he had later put the body into a builders bag before driving up into the moors.

The jury heard that the body was undiscovered for about five ŵeeks, but police were eventually able to locate it after Sutcliffe revealed details of his route during one of secretly recorded prison visits.

Mr Lumley alleged that during the prison conversations Sutcliffe and his parents had been trying to think up ways to cover his tracks because they knew he was involved in the killing and wanted to help him.

They are alleged to have discussed moving the body to another location and burning it and Mr Lumley told the jury: “They may well have succeeded but for those secret recordings.”

Mr Lumley suggested that Sutcliffe’s claim that another man was responsible for the killing was “a recent invention” and his only way to get out of responsibility for the deliberate killing of Tyron Charles.

Mr Lumley conceded that Sutcliffe may have been under some pressure or felt he was in trouble, but he alleged that in anger he had shot Tyron Charles in the shipping container before hiding his body.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.