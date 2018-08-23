Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For many it's a pleasure, for others gardening is a major chore characterised by unfulfilled good intentions.

Now imagine you had a brand new set of power tools to help you do the job.

Tools makers Ryobi is offering its 'entire cordless gardening tool range' to the owner of the ugliest garden in Huddersfield.

You can upload photos of your outdoor disgrace here for a panel of gardening experts to examine.

The gardener judged to be most in need of help will win a lawnmower, line trimmer, brushless blower vac, hedge trimmer and fan plus a stereo to keep you amused during the duller moments. The folks at Ryobi are also throwing in a couple of lithium batteries plus a charger.

Then there'll be no excuse for failing to turn your embarrassing dump into an outdoor paradise.

Andrew Trainer, marketing manager for Ryobi, said: "It’s not always easy for people to find the time or enthusiasm to tend to their garden, whilst many new homeowners can inherit a property with an empty shell of a garden.

"That is why we’re on the hunt across Huddersfield to find the outdoor space that badly needs transforming into an area that’s enjoyable again."

The closing date for the competition is September 3.