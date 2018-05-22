Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unbeaten Huddersfield racing driver Daniel Lloyd is in danger of losing a major championship ... as he’s running out of money.

The 26-year-old is currently dominating the UK’s newest touring car racing series with an incredible 100% win-rate so far this season, after securing both pole positions and four wins from four races in the championship’s maiden year.

With an impressive 66-point lead at the top of the standings after his recent flawless finish in Scotland, regrettably he is at risk of being unable to defend his championship position for the remaining rounds due to insufficient backing.

“We’ve had the dream start to our 2018 TCR campaign,” Daniel explained.

“To have a 66-point lead in the championship after just two race meetings is amazing, but we’re racing round-by-round at the moment.

“We still need more support from new sponsors and partners to be able to defend our championship position.

“We’re not looking for huge amounts; a few small partners coming on-board would really make a big difference.”

Despite his young age, Daniel already has more than 10 years of top-class racing experience behind him and has set an enviable benchmark across many motorsport disciplines.

Within this time, he has also gained extensive experience in catering for his loyal sponsors and partners.

They include full race-day hospitality, including access to the team, personal tours of the garage and race car by Daniel himself and the chance meet and network with other business partners or to entertain clients or staff.

The buzz around the newly launched TCR UK Championship also attracts a huge online following with all of the races, qualifying and free practice sessions streamed online with free access to fans.

Daniel added: “The TCR UK is the ideal vehicle for sponsorship and as the newest kid on the block it’s attracting lots of coverage and new fans.”

Daniel Lloyd Racing sponsorship packages start from just £3,000.

Daniel is also available throughout the season for team meetings, staff or business events and even training sessions and has extensive links to book corporate or personal track days at one of many of the UK’s best-known racing circuits with Daniel hosting your guests and providing on-track coaching.

For more information on the exciting benefits a partnership with Daniel Lloyd Racing can offer, please contact daniellloydracing@googlemail.com

To find out more about the TCR UK Championship, please visit: www.tcruk.co.uk