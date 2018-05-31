Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver used his niece’s blue badge to use a disabled parking space at a Dewsbury gym.

Mohammed Naseem was caring for the youngster after his brother was forced to leave the country in an emergency.

But she was not in the vehicle with him when he was caught in the car park of Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Naseem pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a disabled person’s badge in relation to the parking of the vehicle.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kiklees Council, explained that the 42-year-old had been given permission to use the badge by his brother.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “He is the uncle of the badge holder and the vehicle is owned by the father of that child.

“The father of the child had to leave the country urgently but his wife doesn’t drive and he needed the family car to be used for the benefit of that child.

“He left the car with his brother and asked him to ensure that his wife and child remained mobile once he was out of the country.”

On February 24 her disabled badge was on display in the vehicle spotted by a council enforcement officer parked in a disabled bay beside the Longcauseway leisure centre.

Mr Stickley said: “He took the details and logged the vehicle and waited for the driver to return.

“After 10 minutes an Asian male approached the vehicle but when he saw the enforcement officer he walked away.”

The council official spoke with Naseem and he confirmed that the car belonged to his brother.

Mr Stickley told magistrates: “He said the blue badge belonged to his niece and he’d dropped her off near to Asda with her mum.

“Then he’d driven on to the sports centre, parked in a disabled bay and displayed the blue badge.

“He was made aware that it wasn’t something he could use the blue badge for as he would have to be with the blue badge holder.”

Magistrates gave Naseem a conditional discharge for six months.

He will still have to pay £50 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.