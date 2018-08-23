Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year again when the headlines are dominated by exam results.

Stories on exams getting "easier", statistics pitting boys against girls, all accompanied by clichéed images of teenage girls jumping in the air clutching their results, all make up part of the coverage each year.

But results were switched up last year after the Government opted to scrap the traditional A*-G method of grading for GCSEs.

Today (Thurs) is GCSE results day, and students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be finding out how they've fared in their exams.

Now, the following subjects are graded on a numerical grading system, rated from 9-1:

Ancient languages

Art and design

Biology

Chemistry

Citizenship

Combined science (double)

Computer science

Dance

Drama

Food preparation and nutrition

Geography

History

Modern languages (French, German, Spanish)

Music

Physics

Physical education

Religious studies

It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters. Confusing, right?

On the new numerical system, grade 9 is considered the highest mark, while 1 is the lowest. So for example, if you got a C in a subject before, you would now receive a 4. The A-grade band is split into two grades, with a high A-grade now an 8 and a low A-grade a 7.

Getting the top grade is now thought to be slightly harder, with an A* now switched up to a grade 9 which could be considered the equivalent of an A**.

However, no matter what grades you get today, all students need to understand is that they have little significance in the long run. There are lots of factors affecting your future, and numbers and letters on a piece of paper is only a small part of it!