Members of military-style fitness groups have been accused of ‘running and shouting’ their way through Greenhead Park’s paddling pool - while children were taking a dip.

Kirklees Council is taking action after receiving several complaints about the activities of fitness ‘bootcamps’ using the popular park.

Council officer Robert Whittaker has raised the council’s concerns in a post on Greenhead Park’s Facebook page which has more than 5,000 followers.

Mr Whittaker said: “Any bootcamps which are operating in the park are doing so without our permission.

“This means that they are not insured. Due to the number of complaints we are getting about some of their activities - including running and shouting their way through the paddling pool whilst children were playing in it - I need contact details of any of these individuals and I was hoping you could help please?”

Mr Whittaker has urged those running such ‘boot camps’ to email him.

One of the bootcamps which operates in the park is called Commando Fit which is run by ex-British Army physical training instructor Kris Tankard.

Mr Tankard declined to comment to the Examiner but on social media he publicly pointed out to Mr Whittaker that his Tuesday evening fitness sessions were advertised on the Friends of Greenhead Park website.

He added: “If we don’t have permission to use the park why do you advertise Commando Fit on your website?”

Videos posted this week on the Commando Fit Facebook page show a group of members running through the paddling pool on Tuesday evening.

The commentator on the video says: “It’s absolutely scorching down here - that’s why we are in the paddling pool.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for further comment.

Members of the Commando Fit defended the group beneath Mr Whittaker’s Facebook post.

One man called it a “professional and disciplined exercise group” which was “very considerate to other park users with zero anti-social attitude.”