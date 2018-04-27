Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An uninsured driver who got behind the wheel while two-and-a-half times over the limit said he knew that he was in no fit state to drive.

Sandesh Thamsuhang, 20, was driving his friend’s Renault Clio when he was pulled over by police on April 8.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates that he caught the attention of the officers as he drove along Lower Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield town centre.

It was 2am and Thamsuhang was driving at a high speed.

The officers indicated at him to stop and he did so, Mr Wills said.

They could smell alcohol on his breath and he was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further police station tests showed that he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Thamsuhang, who works as a concierge, also confessed that the car belonged to his friend and he was not covered on his insurance police.

He pleaded guilty to offences of using a vehicle without insurance and driving while over the prescribed limit.

When magistrates asked him if he realised that he was unfit to drive and had no valid insurance Thamsuhang, formally of Cheviot Way in Mirfield but now living in Middlesex, he replied that he did.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told him: “There’s really no excuse for drink-driving or driving without insurance.”

Thamsuhang was banned from driving for 23 months and will have to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.