The University of Huddersfield is celebrating the unique achievement of becoming the first UK institution to scoop all the top prizes in its sector.

It was a big winner at the 2018 Times Higher Education Leadership and Management Awards, coming away with prizes for Outstanding Leadership and Management Team plus Outstanding Strategic Planning Team. It was the only university to receive two prizes on the night.

The editor of the influential Times Higher Education, John Gill, said that the 10th edition of his magazine’s awards scheme had produced a “stellar crop” of winners and members of both of Huddersfield’s successful teams took to the stage at the Grosvenor House Hotel to receive their awards - known as THELMAS - at a ceremony hosted by the actor and TV presenter Richard Ayoade.

The latest haul means that the Huddersfield’s institutional CV now includes all of the top awards available to UK universities.

They include Times Higher Education’s coveted University of the Year (2013) and Entrepreneurial University of the Year (2012). In 2017, leading educationalists from around the world selected the University of Huddersfield as the first winner of the Global Teaching Excellence Award. This followed the distinction of achieving of Gold-ranked status in the UK’s Government-backed Teaching Excellence Framework.

Other top awards received by the university include the Inspiring University Leader Award bestowed on Vice-Chancellor Professor Bob Cryan at the 2013 Guardian Higher Education Awards.

Prof Cryan said: “Now the 2018 THELMA for Outstanding Leadership and Management Team means that we are the only university to get the full set. The two latest awards are an outstanding result that reflects the strength, commitment, dedication and hard work of all of the leadership team across the university. I am just so proud to serve alongside them.”