University of Huddersfield bosses are set to splash the cash on another new building.

The overhaul of the town centre campus has seen redevelopment projects for almost all of the past 10 years, most recently the impressive £28m Oastler building overlooking Shorehead roundabout.

The latest project will see a four-storey “superlab” built in the middle of the campus, on land currently used for parking.

The laboratories will be home to students learning chemistry, biology, geography and will allow a new optometry school to be launched.

Documents submitted to Kirklees Council show another unique design to go alongside the half-a-dozen recently completed new builds on the Queensgate site.

Once complete it could train the next generation of staff for Huddersfield’s world class bio-chemical and pharmaceutical industry, featuring employers such as Syngenta, Grosvenor Chemicals and Thornton Ross.

The new facility is also set to offer Huddersfield schoolchildren the chance to learn in a modern environment.

University chiefs say the new build will feature “outreach laboratories” for local schools to use for their science curriculum activities.

The relentless revamping of the university has seen more than £100m spent over the past decade.

University estates bosses have recently started on a £30m Barbara Hepworth building on land that was formerly the Broadbents factory at Queen Street South.

That follows on the back of the £22m ‘Student Central’ building (2014), the £16m business school (2010) and the £15m Creative Arts centre (2008), alongside Queensgate and millions spent revamping old mill buildings along Firth Street.

There was also a host of multi-million projects in the 1990s and early 2000s, including the Journalism and Media building, Storthes Hall Park and the Harold Wilson building.