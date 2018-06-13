The video will start in 8 Cancel

New unmarked police cars have been at work in Huddersfield.

And it didn’t take them long to snare their first law breaker.

Traffic cop PC Dave Cant released video on Twitter of the brand new BMW at work on Huddersfield Ring Road.

As he stops at the lights on Queensgate, adjacent to Majestic Wine Warehouse, a pedestrian steps out to cross the four lane road.

(Image: WYP)

A split second later a large white van runs through the red light on the inside of the unmarked police car.

PC Cant posted the video and revealed he had quickly stopped the driver and issued him a traffic offence report.

The driver will have received three points on their licence and a fine of £100 or they could be asked to go on an driver training course to avoid the points.

Members of the public responding to the traffic cop’s social media post said red light running was common up at Ainley Top roundabout.

Pc Cant has vowed to investigate.