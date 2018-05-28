Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unneutered stray kitten had to have an abortion because it needed life-saving treatment that would affect her unborn babies.

It’s suspected that Dwarf, a black and white British shorthair, had been hit by a car as her front legs have wounds down to her tendons and she has claws missing.

The injured six-month-old is in so much pain that each time she has her wounds cleaned she has to be sedated.

She was rescued by volunteer group Hudds Feral and Strays, who have been rescuing and rehoming felines across town and beyond for more than a year.

Jamie Ellis, one of the group’s founders, said: “The worst part of cat rescue is making the difficult life and death decisions.

“The vets phoned us and said that the regular sedation and high doses of pain relief would be impacting the unborn kittens and we had to make the horrible decision to give the vets permission to neuter Dwarf in order to save her life.

“We as a rescue believe that every life is worth fighting for and are devastated that it came to this.

“However, there was no other option as the chances of survival for mum and babies was extremely low and Dwarf would have been suffering daily without her treatment.

“This poor girl has been let down by her irresponsible owner who didn’t get her neutered or microchipped.”

Dwarf was found in a garden in Mirfield and taken straight to the emergency vets where it was revealed she was pregnant.

Little Dwarf is just one of hundreds of felines Hudds Feral and Strays have helped.

She is undergoing the daily treatment at Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall until she can be rehomed and her vet’s bill is ever increasing.

To help the group, donate here.