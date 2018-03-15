Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile has been jailed for nine years for child sex abuse.

Andrew Daffern pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 on the first day of a trial.

But Recorder John Thackray told the 52-year-old: “I do not accept that you are remorseful.

“If you were remorseful, you would have admitted the offences earlier.”

Leeds Crown Court heard that Daffern, of Birkhouse Lane in Moldgreen, would make sure that the victim was alone before abusing her.

The judge said: “You would make sure that you were alone with her. That could be seen as deliberate isolation.”

He added: “There was obvious grooming, you would play games as part of the sexual abuse. You would make her laugh. . .

“She asked the police if she was a bad person.”

In a victim impact statement, the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said: “When things were happening to me, I was sad because I didn’t understand why he was doing these things to me. I felt sad when I told the police.”

The judge said that the aggravating features included the level of culpability, planning and grooming, telling Daffern: “You were obviously unable to control your perverted desires. You were a determined offender.”

The defendant was told he must serve a custodial term of nine years, of which he will serve half before being eligible for release, followed by extended period on conditional licence of one year.

Daffern, who was shaking his head in the dock as the judge was summing up his offending, did not react as he was sent down.