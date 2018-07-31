Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unusual Day Rover passenger disembarked at Huddersfield Bus Station last week.

A little escaped dog called Millie sneaked onto the 184 from Manchester while it stopped on Manchester Road in Linthwaite.

She sat quietly and unnoticed at the back of the bus as it made its journey, before following the rest of the passengers off and into the bus station.

Bus station managers Helen Schofield and Sam Lister were astonished by Millie’s arrival.

They made her comfortable in the office and called a local dog rescue service. Luckily, they were able to trace Millie’s owner and the two were happily reunited.

Helen said: “I’m just glad we were able to get a lead on who her owner was and re-unite them.

“With over 33,000 people using Huddersfield Bus Station every day, we get used to dealing a wide range of customers, but Millie’s arrival certainly caused a stir.”

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages the Metro-branded Huddersfield Bus Station, have designed Millie her very own photo-card in case she decides to go off on her travels again.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “It’s M for Millie so what better than an MCard of her very own, which she could use to get as far as Barking, Kenilworth or Wolverhampton?”