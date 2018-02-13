Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £11,000 of damage was caused to a branch of KFC by a group of teenagers.

At about 8pm on Thursday, February 1 a group of between 15 and 20 teenagers were asked by staff to leave the KFC in Odsal Road, Bradford, because they were using bad language.

This led to disorder in the premises where objects were thrown and large windows were smashed before the suspects ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Local officers are continuing enquiries to identify who was involved and are working with the company to prevent further disturbances.

They also want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

Bradford South PC Tom Dockerill said: “We know that there were other people in the premises at the time, including a woman with young children, and we would like to speak to her and anyone else who may have witnessed this incident as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180053926.