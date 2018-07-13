Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The prolonged hot weather has been blamed for the deaths of up to 250 fish at Newsome mill ponds.

It’s thought the fish have died from a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water given the recent dry spell and reduced water levels.

On Friday morning an Environment Agency officer arrived at the ponds at Newsome Mills in Hart Street to test the water which is filled with perch, tench, roach, common carp and crucian carp.

All the dead fish are small perch and the large common carp. Tench, roach and crucian carp not affected.

A spokesman for the agency said: “The Environment Agency is investigating the discovery of dead fish at a pond at Newsome Mills. Our officers have visited the pond to look for possible causes and to assess the impact.

“From our initial inspections we estimate that between 150 and 250 fish have died; this may have been caused by the recent hot weather and low oxygen levels in the water.

“Prolonged hot weather can have an impact on fisheries in rivers and lakes. If you see any fish in distress, please do report it to the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 807060 so we can investigate.”

Dale Oakes, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said: “I used to fish here many years ago and it’s very sad to see this scene but I am more concerned about the knock-on effects to wildlife unless these dead fish are removed as quickly as possible.

“There is a heron that feeds off the fish and there is other wildlife which could also be at risk. It’s interesting that the adjoining pond doesn’t appear to be affected.”

And Debbie Kerr, 25, who works next door to the pond as a social needs activity coordinator for adults with learning disabilities, said: “I saw it this morning.

“The water level has been dropping quite significantly in recent weeks so it looks like the lack of oxygen in the water is causing these deaths. It’s such a shame. We all love that little spot.”

And Keith Wallace, who has lived in the area for 50 years and who used to wind the mill clock, added: “It’s a real shame.”