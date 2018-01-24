Huddersfield woke up to a battering from strong winds this morning (Weds) as Storm Georgina hits the region.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued, with the worst affected areas including Calderdale and north Huddersfield.

The M62 is also highlighted as an at-risk area, and the speed limit has been reduced to 50mph.

Traffic reports claimed a tree had fallen down and was blocking a road in Dewsbury earlier this morning.

