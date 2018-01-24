Huddersfield woke up to a battering from strong winds this morning (Weds) as Storm Georgina hits the region.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued, with the worst affected areas including Calderdale and north Huddersfield.
The M62 is also highlighted as an at-risk area, and the speed limit has been reduced to 50mph.
Traffic reports claimed a tree had fallen down and was blocking a road in Dewsbury earlier this morning.
Stay with us for updates on the weather and how it may be affecting travel and power supplies.
Wind warning
The wind warning is in place until 2pm. The Met Office has predicted winds could reach 80mph in Scotland with it more likely to be about 40mph in West Yorkshire
Weather warning
The Met Office weather warning is in place until 11am. They have warned that the torrential rain and heavy winds could result in flooding of homes and businesses and public transport could be affected.
Flood alerts explained
Warnings in place for parts of Calderdale
Warnings of serious rainfall and potential flooding are in place for areas of Halifax, Hipperholme, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden and Brighouse
River Calder alert
Flooding alert also issued by Environment Agency for the River Calder
Flood alert
Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Spen and Batley Beck. As ground conditions are very wet, it is expected that the levels will rise quickly through Wednesday morning soon after the rain arrives. They are actively monitoring the situation.