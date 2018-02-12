The case of Aaron Joseph, who is accused of owning a dangerously out of control dog which killed Huddersfield Town fan David Ellam, is expected to wrap up today (Monday).

Joseph, a 30-year-old semi-professional footballer and courier, is currently on trial at Leeds Crown Court over the fatal dog attack in Sheepridge in August 2016.

Mr Ellam, 52, died of his injuries after being attacked by the cross bull terrier on the morning of August 15 outside a block of flats on Riddings Road.

The judge is expected to sum up the case today before sending the jury out in the afternoon. A verdict is expected either later today or tomorrow.

Stay with us for the latest updates on the case. Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is in court. You can follow her on Twitter at @StephanieFinneg.