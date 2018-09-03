Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher delivered an uplifting message as he took over the school made famous by Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Matthew Burton, formerly an English teacher at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury , is the school's new headteacher.

He said he was proud, excited and nervous about taking on the job.

Mr Burton, who became a star of the TV show when he helped student Musharaf Asghar overcome a crippling stammer, posted a typically inspiring and no-nonsense message to pupils and staff.

He said: "We have two very simple rules that any person who steps into the Academy abides by, and that we fundamentally believe are of the upmost importance: work hard, and be nice."

He said the goal was becoming an 'outstanding' Academy. It is currently ranked as 'requiring improvement' by Ofsted.

Mr Burton added: "Our mission is to improve the life chances of all our students by ensuring that excellent teaching and learning, within a safe and inclusive environment, is at the heart of everything we do.

"Strong classroom practice, combined with an appropriate and personalised curriculum, rigorous monitoring of progress, positive behaviour for learning and support from home ensure the best possible outcomes for all.

"Our Academy is a caring and ordered community with an atmosphere of calm and purposeful learning. Students are treated as individuals; we recognise and celebrate different abilities and interests and believe that everyone can fulfil their potential through dedication and hard work.

"We aim to create a love of learning and a resilience that is essential for achieving excellence.

"We work hard to ensure every young person is happy, safe and successful by living our values and working TOGETHER - trust, openness, generosity, equality, tolerance, humility, emotional intelligence and resilience.

Mr Burton posted his excitement at his new role on Twitter last night, saying: "Right, so, errm, tomorrow 's a BIG DAY as I very proudly (and also excitedly and nervously) take the reins as Headteacher at Thornhill Community Academy. LET'S DO THIS."

Many people sent him good luck messages, among them Huddersfield Town fans.

In one of his other roles, Mr Burton, a lifelong Town fan, is the club's schools ambassador.