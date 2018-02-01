Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has gone missing in Calderdale ... and police have put out an urgent appeal to find him.

Alan Carrol, 72, was last seen in the Elland area at 7.15pm last night and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Calderdale Valley Mountain Rescue were called to assist in the search led by police and the fire service.

Tim Ingram, spokesman for Calderdale Mountain Rescue said: “We had around 25 volunteers tasked to Elland within a mile radius from his home.

“We go en masse and tick off areas as we go. We searched green spaces and in people’s gardens and sheds.

“Police were also searching near the river.”

Mountain Rescue Volunteers stood down at 3am and the search continued with the other emergency services throughout the night.

The police helicopter has also been spotted in Elland again this morning.

Mr Carrol is white around 6ft tall and has grey hair.

He was wearing a black hat, a blue coat with fur around the hood, blue jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm and was carrying a black and white walking stick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 1595 of the 31/01.