A pensioner has gone missing in Calderdale ... and police have put out an urgent appeal to find him.

Alan Carrol, 72, was last seen in the Elland area at 7.15pm last night and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Calderdale Valley Mountain Rescue tweeted to share the appeal and also said they were helping to try to find Mr Carrol.

He is white around 6ft tall and has grey hair.

He was wearing a black hat, a blue coat with fur around the hood, blue jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm and was carrying a black and white walking stick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 1595 of the 31/01.