Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Yorkshire have been encouraged to check they and their children have had two doses of MMR vaccine following confirmation that measles is circulating across the region.

Since the end of 2017, more than 50 cases have now been reported with the majority of these linked to a previous outbreak in Leeds and an ongoing outbreak in Bradford.

Public Health England (PHE) are working with the NHS to make sure anyone who needs a vaccination against the virus are aware as further cases across the region are expected.

“ Measles can be a very serious illness and lead to severe complications, especially in people who are particularly vulnerable or have other health conditions,” said Dr Mike Gent, Deputy Director, Health Protection at PHE Yorkshire and the Humber.

The symptoms for measles include:

High fever

Sore, red, watery eyes

Coughing

Aching and feeling generally unwell

A blotchy red brown rash which usually appears after the initial symptoms.

Dr Gent added: “The free MMR vaccine is a safe and effective way of protecting against measles, as well as mumps and rubella.

"It’s particularly important for parents to take up the offer of MMR vaccination for their children when offered at one year old and as a pre-school booster at three years, four months of age.

"If children and young adults have missed these vaccinations in the past it’s important to take up the vaccine now from GPs, particularly in light of the recent cases in Bradford."

It is possible for anyone at any age to get measles and the illness can be more severe in teenagers and adults than in young children.

Anyone with these symptoms have been advised to stay at home and phone their GP or NHS 111 for advice, rather than visiting the surgery or A&E, to prevent the illness spreading further.