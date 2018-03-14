Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield vet Martin Paterson is giving an urgent warning after a parvovirus outbreak in Huddersfield.

After seeing two cases in a week, the Donaldson’s vet is issuing advice to dog owners.

He says: "Parvovirus is one of the diseases that are protected against with the annual vaccination and so it is something I discuss regularly in the consulting room.

"And yet the reality is that we have not seen a confirmed parvovirus case at Donaldson’s Vets for some time.

"That has all changed this week as we have seen two dogs from completely different backgrounds, each suffering from Parvovirus.

"As the name suggests, parvovirus is caused by a virus and it can be highly contagious and, sadly, it can be fatal.

"The virus attacks cells in a dog’s intestines and stops them from being able to absorb vital nutrients. This means that a dog or puppy will become very weak and dehydrated."

He said symptoms of parvoirus include foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever and sudden death.

He added: "Young puppies and unvaccinated dogs, including those who have not had their booster injections, are most at risk from becoming victims of parvo.

"Puppies go downhill very quickly because the symptoms caused by parvovirus make them very weak and mean their immune systems have to work very hard to fight the disease.

"Youngsters between six weeks and six months old are also more susceptible to secondary infections, or they may die from dehydration.

"Parvo is highly contagious to other dogs and spreads very easily around dogs and puppies that aren’t up to date with their vaccinations.

"It takes up to seven days for a dog to show signs of having parvovirus after they have caught it. Parvovirus spreads through body fluids, including in a dog’s poo and vomit.

"It is extremely hardy and can survive in the environment outside the body – for example in the grass at a park – for at least six months, and possibly much longer. Your dog can even contract parvo by sniffing another dog’s poo and it’s not uncommon for dogs to catch parvo when out for a walk."

Preventing Parvovirus is relatively easy.

Dogs and puppies can be vaccinated against parvovirus from the age of six weeks. A puppy should have their first vaccine at six to eight weeks old. They will then need a second vaccine two give full immunity and regular booster vaccinations to maintain the protection.

There is a lot of evidence that Parvovirus outbreaks are more common in populations of dogs with low rates of vaccination and, while the two cases we have seen this week certainly does not constitute an outbreak yet, all our vets are being particularly vigilant to ensure that any further cases are picked up promptly.

If you are getting a puppy from a breeder or rescue centre, do not take them home without making sure they have had at least their first vaccination against parvo. Ask for proof (a vaccination card signed by a vet) that they have been vaccinated and confirmation of when the next jab is due.

Dog owners are advised to phone the vet who has vaccinated the dog to make sure it has been done as.

Mr Paterson added: "Sadly, at Donaldson’s Vets we see increasing numbers of puppies that have been bought from sellers who have stated the pup has been vaccinated when they clearly have not been.

"Although it is often fatal, Parvovirus can be treated successfully.

"Dogs and puppies with parvovirus need to be treated at a vet’s and are likely to need hospitalisation. They will be put on a drip and given intravenous fluids to stop them from becoming dehydrated along with an intensive regimen of medication.

"Costs for round the clock nursing and veterinary care, medicines and fluids tot up.

"The cost of vaccinations is very much lower (not to mention the emotional costs of having an extremely sick dog) so dig out that vaccination certificate or call your vets to check that your dog is protected."