A care home has been rated “requires improvement” due to failings in staffing levels, record keeping and management of medicines.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Valley View at Wakefield Road, Lepton, as “inadequate” for safety, and “requires improvement” for being effective, responsive and well-led, but rated the residential home as “good” for being caring.

The home, which has accommodation for 59 people, was inspected in February and the inspectors’ report was published this month. Valley View had previously been inspected in August, 2015, when it was rated “good” overall.

The latest report said: “Most people we spoke with told us they felt safe living at this service. Staff were able to recognise abuse and knew who to report this to and most staff had received up to date safeguarding training.”

But it said: “Staff training records showed staff were overdue refresher training in subjects such as fire safety, infection control and basic food hygiene. Supervision records we looked at required strengthening to evidence personal development of staff.

“Risks to people had not been sufficiently assessed, managed and reviewed. Risk assessments relating to falls and choking were not in place where people were at risk of harm.

“The management of medicines was not found to be safe as medicines were not always stored and administered appropriately. Medication training and staff competency checks were not completed for all staff responsible for the administration of medicines.

“Staffing levels were not found to be sufficient to meet the needs of people living in this home.

“The registered provider did not use a tool to assess people’s dependency levels in order to determine the of staff support hours needed.”

The report added: “People told us they enjoyed the food they were served and the mealtime experience was seen to be positive.

“People received access to healthcare and visiting healthcare professionals were complimentary about the care provided at this home. A programme of entertainment and activities was in place.

“The registered provider held regular meetings for people, relatives and staff and satisfaction surveys were used to gather feedback. We saw actions had been taken in response to feedback.”

A statement form the home said: “We are in the process of addressing their concerns.”