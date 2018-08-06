Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vans were seized by police during a Kirklees Council-led clampdown on illegal waste carriers in Huddersfield.

An operation to target vans and taxis around the Leeds Road area saw a number of people caught out.

In response to an increase of trade waste being dumped in the area, vehicles were identified by West Yorkshire Police and directed to a targeted check point where they were investigated by the relevant agency.

As a result of the operation, two vans were seized by the police – one for carrying scrap without the appropriate licences and the other for an unrelated offence.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Two other van drivers have been provided with questions that their companies must answer.

One van was identified as not having the correct licence, the owner has now signed up for collections from Kirklees Council trade waste.

“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together"

The exercise, which also involved Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), also saw private hire taxis and hackney carriages from Kirklees and neighbouring authorities such as Leeds, Calderdale, Bradford and Wakefield, stopped to be assessed by the licensing team.

A total of seven private hire vehicles were also checked, and all of them were seen to be of a good standard so no further action was taken.

Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Communities and Environment, said: “This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to make sure that companies who dispose of waste are doing so in a correct and legal manner.

“This joined up approach meant we could carry out essential licensing checks at the same time, saving both organisations resources whilst making sure our roads remain safe.

“I would like to thank all of our partner agencies for their involvement and hope to see a reduction in illegally dumped trade waste following the exercise.

“Companies must understand that it is their responsibility as waste carriers to have the correct licenses, and arrangements for waste removal.

“The council will not hesitate to take appropriate action against those that seek to cut corners at a cost to the taxpayer.”