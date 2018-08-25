Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police praised the public of Huddersfield for their “patience and conduct” during street protests by far-right group Britain First and anti-racism campaigners.

Around 10 supporters of Britain First staged a ‘day of action’ in the town centre between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

An estimated 30-40 anti-racism activists held placards and chanted slogans as shoppers went about their business.

Britain First leader Paul Golding was among those who handed out leaflets headed: “Huddersfield: action needed to tackle grooming gangs!”

He told the Examiner that Britain First members would be returning to Huddersfield but he didn’t specify a date.

There was a brief scuffle on New Street as one member of the public shouted abuse at Britain First supporters and appeared to lash out, according to witnesses.

One man shouted ‘Nazis’ as Britain First members headed for New Street.

Police, who described the Britain First protest as a “spontaneous demonstration”, said there were no arrests.

Chief Insp Steve Dodds, of Kirklees Police, said: “Kirklees Police managed a spontaneous demonstration in Huddersfield town centre by a small number of Britain First activists. A counter event was also held by opposing groups.

“Officers did not make any arrests and the events concluded just before 2pm, with little disruption caused overall.

“I want to thank residents out and about in Huddersfield centre for their patience and conduct as we managed the demonstrations which took place.”

Supporters of Britain First visited from as far away as London, Northern Ireland and Sunderland.

“People of Huddersfield, don’t be fooled by Britain First."

British First activist David Bond, 57, from Widnes, who came dressed as a ‘Christian crusader’, said he wanted to “expose hidden grooming gangs.”

Colin Atkinson, 71, from Wakefield, said he had joined Britain First last week, adding: “We are not angry, we are standing up for the Government to take action about this kind of stuff, for the Government to tackle grooming gangs.”

Counter-protestors gathered in St George’s Square and then followed Britain First activists through the town to New Street.

Protestor Tim Padmore, speaking through a loud hailer, said: “People of Huddersfield, don’t be fooled by Britain First – they don’t represent you or our community.

“They are a dangerous, racist, far-right organisation. They are here to cause conflict, division and potentially violence.”

Frazer Soar, from Huddersfield, who opposed the Britain First protest, said: “There’s no place for that bunch. That is the last thing we need within Huddersfield.”

Mr Golding, who served a jail sentence earlier this year after being found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment, said he had come to Huddersfield to “raise awareness” of grooming gangs.

He denied trying to cause problems in the town, saying: “No, we are a legal political organisation; we are just giving out these completely legal leaflets. We are exercising our democratic right to spread our message and to campaign on issues which we feel are important.”

He said Britain First intended to re-visit Huddersfield “within a matter of weeks.”

Mr Golding said he was used to people “shouting obscenities” at him.

“We get called these abusive words by our left-wing opponents because they got no arguments, no real policies. All they do is just shout obscenities at their political opponents to take the moral high ground and hopefully shut everyone up. It’s not going to happen with us.”