Ricky Tomlinson has lived life more than most.

He’s a qualified plasterer, though at nearly 80 it’s been a long time since he has worked on Merseyside’s building sites.

But in a gloriously varied career he has been controversially locked up for his role in a building workers’ strike back in the early 1970s, he’s danced with Lauren Bacall and he’s accidentally insulted Robert De Niro.

He shot to fame playing Bobby Grant in the soap opera Brookside in 1982 and has never looked back despite never having had an acting lesson in his life.

(Image: Paul Wood)

So it was no surprise to find The Keys, a quirky restaurant hidden away in the crypt of Huddersfield Parish Church, sold out for an evening with the passionate, outspoken star who is known for his strong socialist principles and his friendship with Arthur Scargill.

But, first, there was a comedy aperitif in the shape of ‘warm-up’ act, Liverpool funnyman John Martin.

A writer of gags for 20 years for the late Ken Dodd he entertained an audience with some great one-liners.

These included: “Do the Wasps have a Bee Team?” and a slightly longer risque joke: “I went to the doctor. He said: ‘Take your clothes off.’ I said where shall I put them?

He said: ‘Put them on top of mine.’”

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

Ricky, who is best known for playing Jim Royle in Royle Family, came on to the stage to a standing ovation. A bit like Lenny Henry he has only to appear for people to applaud.

He began with the early years and his time as a political prisoner and how “in 1973 a building worker died every day. That’s more than miners and farm workers put together.”

From then on it was about his life as an actor and anecdotes about some of the stars he met. Having only just started out he managed a major faux pas in asking Robert De Niro “if he was in showbiz.”

He was also a chum of actor Tom Bell who famously botched his incipient film career by heckling the Duke of Edinburgh at an awards dinner shortly after his first success.

“Make us laugh, tell us a joke,” he cried, while industry bigwigs such as John Mills and Richard Attenborough held their heads in their hands.

And after it was all over he posed for photographs and kindly signed books and posters.

And amazingly, he was never asked to utter his most famous mocking catchphrase: “My arse!”