A long serving councillor has decided to stand down.

Birkenshaw and Birstall Tory Clr Andrew Palfreeman is retiring due to ill health.

A former Mayor of Kirklees, he has served a total of 14 years in two stints since he was first elected in 1992.

His unexpected departure means two seats will be up for grabs at the local elections on May 3.

Fellow Tory Clr Liz Smaje’s seat is also up this year and she will be standing for re-election.

The surprise decision, which comes a few months after the majority of councillors declared their intentions, was announced by the chief executive Jacqui Gedman at the final Full Council meeting of the municipal year.

Paying tribute to Clr Palfreeman, Conservative group leader Clr David Hall said he owed him a lot personally for the encouragement he gave me “at a time when Conservatives were not very popular.”

He added: “He was a great advocate for his ward and a good strategic mind and he made a great mayor.”

In December 2015 Clr Palfreeman was applauded for bravely revealing his struggle with depression in a packed council chamber.

He and fellow Tory, Clr Bill Armer, spoke up for a motion for Kirklees Council to do more to champion good mental health.

Other councillors retiring in May include, Denby Dale Tory Clr Jim Dodds; Almondbury Lib Dem Clr Linda Wilkinson and Ashbrow independent, Clr Jean Calvert.