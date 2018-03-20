Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager accused his girlfriend of being boring - then strangled her and pulled out her nose ring.

Louis Smith left his victim feeling “horrendous and utterly terrified” by his behaviour at his Liversedge home.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Helen Chapman, prosecuting, said the attack happened at Smith’s address in Hare Park Close on February 15.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for six months, began to argue in the bedroom.

Smith’s girlfriend left the room and went into the bathroom, closing the door behind her.

But Smith followed, accusing her of being boring and cheating on him.

Miss Chapman said: “He grabbed her around the neck and squeezed.

“During the struggle he knocked out her nose ring, causing her nose to bleed, and bit her in the arm.”

Smith’s girlfriend ran back into the bedroom and he followed and began to pack up her belongings.

He continued to be abusive towards her and she left the house, the Huddersfield court was told.

She suffered bruising to her neck, cuts to her nose and a bite mark to her lower arm as a result of the attack.

District Judge Michael Fanning was told that Smith held no previous court convictions and the incident was “out of character” for him.

Smith’s solicitor Robert Dawson said that he handed himself into police when he knew that they were looking for him following the incident.

He told the court that his client said that the argument started because his girlfriend didn’t want a friend of his to come over the previous night.

Mr Dawson said: “The argument was about something very petty and clearly got out of hand.

“He’s not able to say why this has happened. He said: ‘I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have done it and I feel sick’.

“It’s genuine remorse and clearly something that was out of character for him.”

Judge Fanning told Smith that his actions left his victim feeling “horrendous and utterly terrified.”

He said: “You were in a six month relationship ending in an extreme violence, causing anxiety and terror to this victim.

“Deliberate biting of somebody is a very callous action and me causes real concerns.

“This justifies a prison sentence but the work needed with you would not be done there.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Smith to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must complete a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation including the Safer Relationships programme.

Smith will also have to undertake 160 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £100 as compensation “for the upset and fear caused.”

He was banned from contacting his ex for a year as part of a restraining order and will have to pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.