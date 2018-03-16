Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A glossy video has been made celebrating the first ever Big Sleep Out at The John Smith’s Stadium attended by 150 hardy fundraisers.

On Friday, 9 March, Huddersfield Town Football Club chairman Dean Hoyle and many more took part in the inaugural Big Sleep Out at Leeds Road, raising over £40,000 for homeless causes including the charity, Huddersfield Mission.

Dean, alongside Town Foundation trustees Janet Hoyle, Sean Jarvis and Ann Hough, joined local dignitaries and supporters to brave the rainy outdoors in one of the stands.

Participants were asked to raise £100 to take part, with all the money going directly to the causes, with any costs incurred by the event covered by Dean.

They were given the option of sleeping either on the concourse or on the floor of the stand, with most opting to sleep between the seats overlooking the playing surface at the Stadium, which was gloriously lit up by the heat lamps on the pitch.

To preserve a record of the inaugural event, businessmen Alistair Macdonald of Curlew Films and Richard Sharp of the SHARP Agency decided to film it.

Alistair captured the event on camera and interviewed Dean, Sean, and other fundraisers. The resulting film is a Curlew Films Production www.curlewfilms.com/bigsleepout

Production support came from Richard Sharp & The Sharp Agency. www.thesharpagency.co.uk .

Alistair said: “It was a privilege to make this film and to tell the story of a great cause. I hope it helps bring yet more recognition to the brilliant work by HTFC Foundation”.

Richard added: “Big Sleep Out was a humbling experience and the willingness of so many people to be interviewed and filmed was an inspiring example of the incredible local community we all live in.”

They wanted to tell a compelling story and raise awareness of the campaign. In that they have succeeded.