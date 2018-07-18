Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From a vintage vinyl event to craft beer festival, there’s a wide range of entertainment on offer in our region from now until the end of July, culminating with Yorkshire Day on August 1.

Much of it is out of doors, so get the sun hats/umbrellas ready.

Choose from:

Underneath the Stars, Cawthorne: July 20 to 22

The folk music festival at Cinderhills Farm takes off once more, with home-grown talent Kate Rusby and her family at the controls. She’s headlining alongside Steve Earle & The Dukes, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Lau. This family-friendly festival offers every type of folk, jazz, roots, bluegrass, fusion and Americana music. For ticket details visit www.underthestarsfest.co.uk/tickets

The Big Summer Festival, Eureka!: Saturday, July 21, to September 2

The National Children’s Museum in Halifax launches a summer-long mix of science, storytelling, craft activities and digital workshops in the grounds. Admission to the activities and the museum is £5.25 for 1 to 2 years and £12.95 for ages 3 and over.

Let’s Play Vinyl, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Saturday, July 21

Huddersfield sound system builder Paul Huxtable will be at the turntable for an afternoon of vintage reggae. Hear the sounds of vinyl on a custom-built Heritage Hi Fi. The free event runs from noon until 4pm. Visitors to the West Bretton park are invited to take along their own dub and reggae vinyl singles to play.

Open air concert, Beaumont Park Bandstand: Sunday, July 22

Huddersfield Wind Band performs from 2pm - one of a series of free outdoor events around the region this summer.

Emley Brass Band concert, Moldgreen: Sunday, July 22

The band has chosen the theme Heroes and Villains for a summer concert series of family-friendly music. This one, in Christ Church, starts at 2pm. Tickets are £6 (free to the under 10s) on the door.

Bower Beer Fest, Hall Bower Club: July 20 to 22

Real ales, lager and cider are on offer at this Huddersfield beer festival: open from 6pm until 11pm on Friday and from noon until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Titanic the Musical, Alhambra Theatre: July 24 to 28

Based on the stories of real people aboard the legendary ship, the musical version has lyrics and music by Maury Yeston and is not to be confused with the film version. Tickets are £19 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Dewsbury Canal Festival, Savile Town Wharf: Saturday, July 28

Boat trips, a fun fair, real ales, live music and donkey rides are promised at this day-long event, from 10.30am until 6pm.

Yorkshire Gala Day, Beaumont Park: Sunday, July 29

On the eve of Yorkshire Day (August 1), the park is hosting an afternoon of games, craft stalls, a dog show, live brass music, food stalls and plant sales. The event opens at 11am and closes at 5pm.

Yorkshire Day event, Oakwell Hall: Sunday, July 29

Celebrate Yorkshireness at this afternoon of food, music, crafts, children’s activities and demonstrations in and around the Visitor Centre Barn of the Birstall country park. Entry is £3 for adults, £1 for children. Free parking. The event is from 11am until 4pm.

The King of Pop, Victoria Theatre: Sunday, July 29

Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi brings his show to the Halifax theatre. There are still tickets available (from £24.25) for an evening of classics such as Beat It, Billie Jean and Man in the Mirror. Navi was handpicked by Michael as his official body double and decoy and performed for the star at his birthday parties. For details visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 014222 351158.

Open Art Exhibition, Packhorse Shopping Centre: July 30 to August 11

The Making Space at the Huddersfield shopping centre is hosting a show by local artists - offering them the opportunity to both exhibit and sell their work.

There are prizes on offer and a public vote - so call in and choose your favourite.

Yorkshire Day, St Bartholomew’s Church: Wednesday, August 1

The Meltham church is presenting an evening of home-grown entertainment and a two-course meal in a celebration of all things Yorkshire. Admission by ticket only (£10) from The Flower Box and Cafe 33 in the centre of the town.

Twelfth Night, Temple Newsam: August 1 to 12

A barmy open air farmyard adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play comes to the Home Farm of the Leeds stately home. By Front Room Productions, the show takes the original Shakespearean language but gives it a contemporary Yorkshire slant using live musical arrangements of familiar pop songs. There’s live action in cobbled courtyards and historic buildings. Tickets are £10 and £12 from ticketsource.co.uk (pic 120718twelfth)