Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Violence broke out while people celebrated a christening at a working men’s club in Huddersfield.

Four people were injured during an altercation in the pool room at Deighton Working Men’s Club at around 11.30pm on Friday March 16.

Two of those injured needed hospital treatment and police are now seeking witnesses to the violence at the Deighton Road club.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A group of people were at the venue celebrating a Christening, as well as other members of the public at the club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There was an altercation in the pool room between a group of people which then continued outside the venue.

“Four people were injured. Two people - a man and a woman - needed hospital treatment.”

The suspects fled the club, which on the website describes itself at the ‘friendliest in Yorkshire’.

Police enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. They have collected CCTV and will be scouring through it to try and identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or witnessed anything on the evening, is asked to come forward and speak to the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180126504.

Information can also been passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A club spokesman said they did not want to comment.