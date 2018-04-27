Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incidents of violence against a person rose by 40% in West Yorkshire 2017 - 14,771 more than the previous year.

The figures show that in total over 30,000 more crimes were recorded in the region - rising by a over a tenth.

The force has also seen reports of sexual offences soar in the past year with a 35% rise in reports between 2016 and 2017, again one of the biggest rises recorded in the country and that’s a total of 7,697 sexual offences.

Responding to the figures, Deputy Chief Constable John Robins said: “The increases in recorded crime in the 12 months to December 2017 are in line with what is being experienced nationally; in fact the West Yorkshire increase of 13.3% is lower than the national increase of 15.3%.

“As we have said before, much of this increase is still the result of improved crime recording practice and increased confidence by the public to report crimes.

“Under 5% of the increase relates to an actual increase in being the victim of a crime.

“However, it should be recognised that we are policing in an extremely challenging and complex environment with finite resources.

“We are having to dedicate more of them to safeguarding, cyber-crime and organised crime, in roles that are not always visible on the streets of West Yorkshire.”

In total, recorded crime in West Yorkshire has risen by more than a 10th in just a year, from 229,590 offences recorded by police in 2016 to 260,024 in 2017, a rise of 30,434 crimes.

Also, people in West Yorkshire are also among the most likely to report experiencing crime, with 113 crimes reported in 2017 for every 1,000 people compared to 82 per 1,000 people across England and Wales as a whole.

Possession of weapons offences were also up with a 24% rise in 2017, with a total of 1,747 crimes reported, with a rise also reported in the number of robberies, up by 25% between 2016 and 2017.

Theft offences were also up, by 4% in 2017, with a 4% rise in burglary also reported. As well as this, drug offences were also rising, up 7% in a year.

In 2017, police forces across England and Wales recorded 4.8m crimes against 4.2m recorded in 2016 - this works out as an increase of 15% in just a year, with stalking, possession of weapons, robbery and sexual offences showing some of the biggest rises.

As well as this, police forces recorded a huge rise in the number of offences involving a knife or sharp instrument which jumped by 22% in 2017 with 39,598 compared to 32,468 the previous year.

Deputy Chief Constable Robins added: “It is clear that crime and demand have been steadily increasing at a time that both our workforce and financial resources have been reducing.

“In that context, we are pleased the HMICFRS has said that our officers and staff are providing a ‘Good’ service to the people of West Yorkshire.”

Alexa Bradley, Crime Statistics and Analysis, Office for National Statistics said: “Today’s figures show that, for most types of offence, the picture of crime has been fairly stable with levels much lower than the peak seen in the mid 1990s.

Eight in ten adults had not experienced any of the crimes asked about in our survey in the latest year.

“However, we have seen an increase in the relatively rare, but “high-harm” violent offences such as homicide, knife crime and gun crime, a trend that has been emerging over the previous two years.

“We have also seen evidence that increases in some types of theft have continued, in particular vehicle-related theft and burglary.”