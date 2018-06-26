Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who ignored a court order not to contact his ex has been sent back to jail after inviting her to his home.

Aaran Barden was handed the indefinite restraining order after being convicted of stabbing her in the face with a tennis racket.

Only last month the 25-year-old was locked up again after contacting his former partner two days after being released from prison .

He repeatedly called and texted the 43-year-old woman over the course of four days, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The victim said the incident caused her “increased anxiety and stress.”

Barden, of Lavender Croft in Heckmondwike, was handed an 18-month suspended jail term in February for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He broke a police officer’s thumb as he tried to arrest him over an attack on his former partner at an address in Fartown.

As part of the sentence he was given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from seeing his former partner or going within 200 metres of her home.

Barden appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Monday from custody and admitted breaching his restraining order again.

He had contact with her between June 21 and 24, the Huddersfield court was told.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Barden’s relationship with his ex broke down after he became violent towards her and he was then convicted of assault against her.

Following his release from prison he started contacting her and she felt she had no choice but to go round and see him at his flat, he told magistrates.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client’s ex invited herself round to his property and they were intimate together.

Magistrates were told that Barden has since been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order but denied two charges of assault related to the same complainant.

Barden’s trial for these will take place at the Huddersfield court on August 16.