A man has been jailed for three years for leaving his ex suffering from a bleed on her brain.

Jordan Barnet, 35, had accused his victim of seeing other men and had been the subject of a restraining order banning him from making contact with the woman at the time of the attack on October 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim agreed to go for a drink with Barnet but he became aggressive in the taxi on the way back to her home.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Barnet attacked her at a house in Dewsbury , striking her several times about the face and head.

He continued to hit her as she was bleeding from the mouth and screaming for help.

The victim had to spend two days in hospital due to a bleed on her brain. She also suffered bruising to her head and body and chipped a tooth.

The victim has suffered from depression and anxiety as a result of the attack.

Barnet, of West Park, Batley , pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and breach of a restraining order. He has previous convictions for assault and harassment.

Christopher Smith, mitigating, said Barnet had been in custody for three months since the attack and was receiving help to address his violent behaviour.

Jailing Barnet, Recorder David Osborne said: “You, as is typical of people with a lack of self confidence, were jealous and suspicious.”