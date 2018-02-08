Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vital repair work is to be carried out at a notorious accident blackspot.

The number of cars using Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill and the speed they are travelling at will also be monitored with a view to more safety measures being put in place.

There have been a spate of crashes on the rural road in recent weeks with one claiming the life of 21-year-old Jo Brook, of Nettleton Hill.

He died when his Renault Clio hit a lamp-post and a dry-stone wall on Friday, January 12.

A BMW ended up on its roof just after 11pm last Friday and on Wednesday afternoon a Toyota was badly damaged in a crash on the road in icy conditions.

There have been many other accidents on the road over the years.

The winding road through a wood from New Hey Road at Outlane up to Scapegoat Hill will have repairs on the road surface this weekend.

Several potholes have appeared on that stretch in recent weeks.

A storm drain will be put into the road within the next two weeks to hopefully solve a problem with water running across the road which has been going on for years.

Now Kirklees Council officers will work alongside the police and councillors to identify what can be done, with the main aim of reducing the speed of traffic using the road.

Initial monitoring of traffic speeds and the number of vehicles using the road will be carried out as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “The safety of our residents is our key priority and we will do everything we can to ensure we have measures in place to make our roads safer. Police investigations into these events are ongoing so the full facts are not clear, but we are working with the police and local ward councillors regarding the issues on this road.

“We have, for some time, been working to resolve the issues of water run-off, and will, within the next two weeks, be adding additional drainage through a storm drain. Some temporary pothole repairs have been completed with further, more permanent repairs being done this weekend.

“Once we have determined the speeds and volumes of traffic travelling along this route, our officers will be in a much better position to determine what measures may be possible but I would urge all drivers to consider their speed, on all our roads, drive to the speed limit, and be aware of the conditions they find themselves in.”