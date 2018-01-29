Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two link roads connecting the Holme and Colne valleys are to be resurfaced,

Linfit Lane and Linfit Fold off Manchester Road in Linthwaite are used by motorists heading to and from the M62 with the roads acting as a major link between Linthwaite, Netherton and Honley.

However, the roads have deteriorated in recent years and are peppered with potholes, cracks and tarmac patches.

Funding has now been secured for the works and the roads are due to be resurfaced in early March – with substantial works to walls done first before the roads are resurfaced.

In 2016 a petition set up by residents attracted more than 1,200 signatures calling for Kirklees Council to resurface Linfit Lane.

A cross-party group was set up to tackle the issue following meetings between residents and local councillors.

Lib Dem Colne Valley councillor Nicola Turner, who has campaigned with residents for the roads to be resurfaced for a number of years, said residents and users had argued that the roads have got worse in recent years and that the current policy of piecemeal repairs is not working.

Welcoming the announcement that work was set to start, Clr Turner said: “I’ve been contacted by a number of residents about the state of the roads and the need for urgent action. The issue has been ongoing for a long time so I’m delighted that the works have been confirmed and will go ahead soon.

“I’m glad that the council has listened to the concerns of local residents and I’m also confident that the works will provide a long-term solution, rather than the temporary improvements here and there, which has often been the case in the past.

“I am also confident that the resurfacing works will ensure that the roads will be safe for drivers and pedestrians in the future.”

The Examiner reported last month (Dec) how campaigners Alan Knight and Stephen Knight met Colne Valley councillors Donna Bellamy and Robert Walker to discuss the problem. Kirklees Cabinet member for highways, Clr Mussarat Khan, has also met the campaigners.

At the time, Alan said: “This link road is now a major artery between Linthwaite, Netherton and Honley and parts of it can only be described as ‘unfit for purpose’.”