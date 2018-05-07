The video will start in 8 Cancel

A volunteer who narrowly avoided being run down at the Tour de Yorkshire said “time froze” as the car came towards him.

Phil Sullivan was working as a marshal on Canal Road at Armley in Leeds when an Astana support vehicle nearly knocked him down.

He managed to jump clear as the car smashed through a bollard on Sunday.

“Time froze and went slower and slower,” said Phil.

“I just jumped to my right. I felt the wind of the car just go past my legs.

“The car went over the barrier and there was massive, massive bang.”

Sir Gary Verity, of Welcome to Yorkshire, rang Phil last night to check he was okay.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Astana also tweeted to say: “We’re deeply sorry about the incident with our team car. The sport director that was driving the car contacted the race organiser directly after the race to send our apologies.

“We’re trying to get in touch with the marshal as well. We’re sorry and want this to never happen again.”

Phil continued his duties for the remainder of the race and thanked spectators for their support.

Phil said: “I carried on for the Tour de Yorkshire and because I wanted to see it through.

“I love Yorkshire. I volunteered for the Tour de France and I’ll be doing it again. It’s not put me off. I’ll just make sure to stand more to the right next time!”