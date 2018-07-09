Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’re unusual-looking woodland creatures.

Members of Kirklees Badger Protection Group celebrated their 30th anniversary at the weekend by enjoying a secret woodland picnic – while wearing badger masks.

Founder members were on hand to share their memories of badger protection in Kirklees over the last three decades while enjoying a slice of the homemade badger-shaped cake.

Deputy chair Linda Entwhistle said: “As a group, our aim is to promote the conservation, welfare and protection of badgers in the area and throughout the UK.

“The group was formed in 1988, and after 30 years, we still have three main objectives – to encourage the understanding of badgers; to promote measures which will enhance their welfare; and to encourage tolerance, appreciation and respect for all wildlife and their habitats.”

She said the main threat to badgers in the Kirklees area came from road traffic accidents, loss of habitat caused by building and development, and the activities of badger diggers and baiters.

Kirklees Badger Protection Group works closely with organisations including the police and the RSPCA in cases of suspected illegal activity; Natural England, which issues licences to work on or near a badger sett in order to protect it; and Kirklees Council in connection with planning and forestry work.

The group is also a member of the Badger Trust, which provides representation at national level and is a central organisation for information and research.

Said Linda: “As a local group, our most important work involves protecting badger setts and building artificial setts where necessary – for example, to relocate badgers from residential developments.

“We record and monitor as many setts as possible and this evidence may be used by the police in the event of sett interference or animal cruelty.”

The badger is Britain’s largest land carnivore and belongs to the same family as weasels, otters and ferrets. They live in underground and about 70% of their diet consists of earthworms.

To join the group or for more information phone 07745 378039; email kirkleesbadgers@yahoo.co.uk or to Facebook.