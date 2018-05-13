The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth’s Festival of Folk has this weekend drawn in large crowds to see more than 50 live music acts in pubs and concert venues ... and has been hailed an amazing success.

The weekend of indoor gigs and outdoor events, many of which were free, featured everything from local and international musical talent to Morris, maypole and clog dancing.

There were also ceilidhs, a grand procession through Holmfirth and a programme of activities for children and young people.

Organisers estimate that around 10,000 people attended this year's three day event.

Organising committee member Andrew Carver said: “It’s been absolutely amazing considering it is a community-led event run on a shoestring budget by volunteers. The weather has been really kind to us with the sun coming out, as did the people.”

The festival has been running for 13 years in its current form but was struggling for people to organise it. Fortunately volunteers stepped forward following an appeal for help and they have put on some fantastic entertainment.

Among the festival’s headline acts was Brighouse singer/songwriter Roger Davies who gave folk lovers the chance to hear songs from his band’s new album.

Saturday’s procession of musicians and dancers wound its way from Holmfirth Memorial Gardens to Victoria Park where more than 20 dance sides entertained the crowds.