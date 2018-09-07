A drunk woman threatened to paramedics: “I'll f*****g knock you out” as they tried to help her.

The ambulance crew and police were called to the aid of Victoria Martinez who was found slumped on a bench in Huddersfield town centre covered in vomit.

She repaid them by hurling abuse at them and had to be arrested because of her aggressive behaviour.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court .

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that police were called to John William Street at 11.30pm on August 21.

She told magistrates: “They attended because they had a report from an ambulance crew that there was a female on the street being aggressive with them.

“The officers arrived and saw the lady sat on a bench with vomit on her.

“She tried to get up but the officers kept her sat down because she seemed to be heavily under the influence.

Stock pic: Ambulance in Huddersfield Centre, Byram Street, St Peter's Church.

“The defendant was shouting and swearing abusive towards the paramedics, saying things like: 'I'll f*****g knock you out'.”

The officers tried again to keep Martinez sitting down for her safety but she continued to be abusive and was arrested and taken to a waiting police van.

Martinez, of Brougham Road in Marsden, was previously convicted for being drunk and disorderly in November.

She told magistrates: “I was stupid and it shouldn't have happened.”

They fined her £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.