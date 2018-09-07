Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman threatened to paramedics: “I'll f*****g knock you out” as they tried to help her.

The ambulance crew and police were called to the aid of Victoria Martinez who was found slumped on a bench in Huddersfield town centre covered in vomit.

She repaid them by hurling abuse at them and had to be arrested because of her aggressive behaviour.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court .

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that police were called to John William Street at 11.30pm on August 21.

She told magistrates: “They attended because they had a report from an ambulance crew that there was a female on the street being aggressive with them.

“The officers arrived and saw the lady sat on a bench with vomit on her.

“She tried to get up but the officers kept her sat down because she seemed to be heavily under the influence.

“The defendant was shouting and swearing abusive towards the paramedics, saying things like: 'I'll f*****g knock you out'.”

The officers tried again to keep Martinez sitting down for her safety but she continued to be abusive and was arrested and taken to a waiting police van.

Martinez, of Brougham Road in Marsden, was previously convicted for being drunk and disorderly in November.

She told magistrates: “I was stupid and it shouldn't have happened.”

They fined her £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.